Night Court: Melissa Rauch to Star as Harry's Daughter in NBC Sequel Series

Melissa Rauch is trading in her lab coat for a judge’s robe: The Big Bang Theory alum will star as Judge Harry Stone’s daughter in NBC’s upcoming Night Court sequel series, according to our sister site Deadline.
The follow-up series, which was first reported in December and is nearing a pilot order, will star Rauch as Abby Stone, the daughter of Judge Harry Stone, who was played by the late Harry Anderson in the original 1984-92 NBC comedy. (Anderson passed away in 2018.) Described as “an unapologetic optimist,” Abby is a judge herself, and steps into her dad’s role presiding over the graveyard shift on a Manhattan arraignment court.
The new Night Court will also bring back original co-star John Larroquette in the role of smarmy prosecutor Dan Fielding. Larroquette won four consecutive Emmys for the role from 1985 to 1988.
Rauch is best known as the squeaky-voiced scientist Bernadette on the hit CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, joining the cast in Season 3 and getting promoted to series regular the following season. (Bernadette was a love interest for Simon Helberg’s Howard Wolowitz, and the two married in the Season 5 finale.) Her other TV credits include True Blood and Black Monday.
Is Rauch a good fit on the Night Court bench? Give us your verdict in the comments below.