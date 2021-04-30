Night Court: Melissa Rauch to Star as Harry's Daughter in NBC Sequel Series

RELATED STORIES Night Court Sequel Eyed at NBC, Featuring John Larroquette and Judge Harry Stone's Daughter

Night Court Sequel Eyed at NBC, Featuring John Larroquette and Judge Harry Stone's Daughter Young Rock, Kenan Renewed at NBC

Melissa Rauch is trading in her lab coat for a judge’s robe: The Big Bang Theory alum will star as Judge Harry Stone’s daughter in NBC’s upcoming Night Court sequel series, according to our sister site Deadline.

The follow-up series, which was first reported in December and is nearing a pilot order, will star Rauch as Abby Stone, the daughter of Judge Harry Stone, who was played by the late Harry Anderson in the original 1984-92 NBC comedy. (Anderson passed away in 2018.) Described as “an unapologetic optimist,” Abby is a judge herself, and steps into her dad’s role presiding over the graveyard shift on a Manhattan arraignment court.

The new Night Court will also bring back original co-star John Larroquette in the role of smarmy prosecutor Dan Fielding. Larroquette won four consecutive Emmys for the role from 1985 to 1988.

Rauch is best known as the squeaky-voiced scientist Bernadette on the hit CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, joining the cast in Season 3 and getting promoted to series regular the following season. (Bernadette was a love interest for Simon Helberg’s Howard Wolowitz, and the two married in the Season 5 finale.) Her other TV credits include True Blood and Black Monday.

Popular on TVline

Is Rauch a good fit on the Night Court bench? Give us your verdict in the comments below.