Night Court Sequel Eyed at NBC, Featuring John Larroquette and Judge Harry Stone's Daughter

NBC is reopening the doors of Night Court. Original star John Larroquette is stepping back into the role of Reinhold Daniel Fielding Elmore for a sequel series to the classic sitcom, our sister site Deadline reports.

This updated take on Night Court, now in the early stages of development, will center around an “unapologetic, optimistic” judge named Abby Stone (yet to be cast), who happens to be the daughter of the original series’ Harry Stone (played by the late Harry Anderson). Following in her father’s footsteps, Abby will take the night shift, presiding over a Manhattan arraignment court where you never know what to expect.

Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) will executive-produce the multi-cam project for Warner Bros. TV, alongside writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). Larroquette is also set to produce.

Larroquette took home four Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on the original Night Court, winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1985, 1986, 1987 and 1988.

Original cast member Anderson died in 2018, while scene stealer Selma Diamond, who played sarcastic Bailiff Selma Hacker, passed away in 1985, early into the series’ run.

Are you looking forward to Night Court being back in session? Drop a comment with your thoughts on NBC’s sequel series below.