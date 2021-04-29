Walker Promotes Odette Annable to Series Regular for Season 2

RELATED STORIES Legends: Astra Gets Disneyfied as Animated Princess in Season 6 Trailer

Potential good news for Walker‘s love life: Odette Annable, who currently recurs as the Texas Ranger’s pal Geri, has been promoted to series regular for the CW drama’s already announced second season, TVLine has learned.

The reboot stars Supernatural vet Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, “a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home,” per the official synopsis. Now he must “attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history).”

Annable’s character, former bar owner Geri, is an old friend of Walker and his late wife Emily — but that didn’t stop him from suspecting that Geri might be connected to his spouse’s murder. However, in the most recent episode, Walker found Emily’s real killer and then later shared a surprise kiss with Geri, who recently sold him her bar. The series, which received an early Season 2 renewal in February, returns with a new installment next Thursday, May 6 at 8/7c.

Annable’s previous TV credits include Supergirl, Tell Me a Story, Pure Genius, Banshee and House.

Walker fans, hit the comments with your thoughts on the promotion! Are you hoping it means Cordell and Geri will enter a romantic relationship?