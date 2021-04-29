Dexter Revival: Showtime Announces Fall Premiere for Season 9 — Watch

RELATED STORIES Let the Right One In: Anika Noni Rose Joins Showtime's Vampire Drama Pilot

Dexter is officially coming out of retirement in late 2021: Showtime on Thursday dropped a new teaser for the 10-episode limited series, and, in doing so, confirmed that the revival will premiere this fall.

As previously reported, picks up nearly a decade after the widely panned 2013 finale, with Michael C. Hall’s Oregonian lumberjack now residing in the fictional Upstate New York small town of Iron Lake. The above promo, cheekily scored to Nina Simone’s ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,’ seems to poke fun at Dexter’s last known addresses in the middle of nowhere.

Veteran character actor Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions) will play the revival’s primary antagonist Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. The cast also includes Goliath‘s Julia Jones (as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police), Underground and Jane the Virgin alum Alano Miller (as an Iron Lake PD sergeant) and Lovecraft Country‘s Jamie Chung (as a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who finds herself caught up in the still-murky central mystery).

Returning showrunner Clyde Phillips said in a recent interview that the revival would not right/recon any specific perceived wrongs from that original finale. “We’re not undoing anything,” he maintained. “We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”