Jeopardy! Video: Anderson Cooper Scolds All 3 Contestants for Failing to Identify Fleabag's 'Hot Priest'

Sacrilege!

On Thursday’s Jeopardy!, guest host Anderson Cooper reacted with shock and awe when all three contestants failed to identify Fleabag breakout Andrew “Hot Priest” Scott in the ‘Pop Culture Priests’ category.

“Wow, no one saw it?” a stupefied Cooper said of Amazon’s Emmy-winning phenom. “It’s a great show. Andrew Scott is his name. The show is Fleabag. I recommend it.” (Watch the moment above.)

Cooper, who is set to wrap up his two-week stint as guest host on Friday, has been earning raves for his performance behind TV’s iconic lectern. Next week, the CNN anchor passes the emcee baton to 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker.

Remaining guest hosts include Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, Jeopardy! all-star Buzzy Cohen, Reading Rainbow fan fave LeVar Burton, Good Morning America‘s George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, NBC’s David Faber and sportscaster Joe Buck.

A final decision on who will permanently succeed the late Alex Trebek is expected to come later this summer.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” EP Mike Richards, who served as an interim host himself, said last week. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes.”