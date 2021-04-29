Anderson Cooper's Jeopardy! Stint Set to End — How Does He Stack Up Against His Guest Host Rivals? Vote!

RELATED STORIES LeVar Burton Among Jeopardy!'s Final Crop of Guest Hosts -- See Full List

LeVar Burton Among Jeopardy!'s Final Crop of Guest Hosts -- See Full List Jeopardy! Taps Sportscaster Joe Buck to Guest-Host This Summer: Report

Anderson Cooper is complicating Jeopardy!‘s search for a full-time successor to Alex Trebek. With the CNN anchor set to wrap up his two-week stint as guest host on Friday, the social media consensus appears to be that Cooper did the iconic lectern proud, presiding over the game show with an effortless mix of gravitas and humor — and presumably making the ultimate decision on a permanent emcee that much more difficult.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” EP Mike Richards, who served as an interim host himself, said last week. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes.”

Ahead of Cooper’s final episode (at least for now) on Friday, we gotta ask: How does he stack up against his guest host rivals, which, in addition to Richards, includes GOAT contestant Ken Jennings, former Today co-host Katie Couric, polarizing health guru Dr. Mehmet Oz and NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers? (For the record, the remaining guest-host roster includes 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker — who follows Cooper beginning May 3 — Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, Jeopardy! all-star Buzzy Cohen, Reading Rainbow fan fave LeVar Burton, Good Morning America‘s George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, NBC’s David Faber and sportcaster Joe Buck.) Vote below!