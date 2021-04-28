Grey's Sarah Drew: The 'Japril' Reunion Has 'Elements of Closure, But… '

Grey’s Anatomy had to know when it brought back Sarah Drew for the May 6 episode that viewers were going to want one thing: more. And, says the actress, who played April Kepner for nine years, they just might get it. “The beauty and the magic of Grey’s Anatomy is that I don’t think there’s real closure to any character.

“I mean, you can even die on the show,” she adds with a laugh, “and come back on a beach, you know what I mean?”

Nothing quite so dire or fanciful is likely to happen during the hour that reunites April on screen with her former husband, Jesse Williams’ Jackson Avery. But their relationship does evolve. “You could say there are elements of closure,” says Drew, “but then at the same time, there are always ways to open that back up.

“Ultimately, I’m just really excited for people to see the episode. It’s really beautifully written,” she continues, “and Jesse is going to shine in a pretty big way.”

Should the opportunity arise for Drew to make future appearances on Grey’s Anatomy, it sounds like the Cruel Summer actress would have a hard time saying no. “Just walking back on set… it was such a warm and beautiful homecoming,” she says. “I felt so loved and so missed.”

And re-teaming with Williams was as comfortable as slipping on an especially cozy pair of scrubs. “We have such a fun working relationship and such a great friendship, and it’s so easy to act with him,” says Drew. “We’ve spent nine years crafting these stories together and going through so many different things with one another that picking up, it felt like I had seen him yesterday. It didn’t feel like any time had passed.” (With additional reporting by Vlada Gelman)

