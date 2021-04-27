Why Women Kill's Return Set for June at Paramount+ — Watch Season 2 Teaser

RELATED STORIES Why Women Kill Adds Lana Parrilla, Shadowhunters Vet to Season 2 Cast

Get ready for more lessons in Why Women Kill: Season 2 of the Paramount+ dark comedy will premiere on Thursday, June 3, TVLine has learned — nearly two years since its first season debuted.

Just like Season 1, Why Women Kill‘s sophomore run spans 10 episodes, with new installments dropping each week.

Created by Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives), the anthology series examines how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal has not. Season 2, set in 1949, will explore “what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and finally, the lengths one woman will go to in order to finally belong,” the official logline teases.

Allison Tolman (Fargo) and Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time) respectively lead the new cast as characters named Alma and Rita, while the ensemble includes Matthew Daddario (Shadowhunters), B.K. Cannon (Switched at Birth), Nick Frost (Into the Badlands), Jordane Christie (Containment) and Veronica Falcón (Queen of the South).

Why Women Kill‘s first season — led by Ginnifer Goodwin (OUAT), Lucy Liu (Elementary) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place) — took place across three decades, following marriages in the ’60s, ’80s and 2019; read our finale recap here.

Check out a teaser for Why Women Kill Season 2 above, then drop a comment and tell us: Will you be watching the new episodes?