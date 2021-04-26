The Talk Co-Host Carrie Ann Inaba Announces Leave of Absence: 'Health Is the Most Important Thing' — Watch

RELATED STORIES NCIS: Hawaii Snags Series Order at CBS

The Talk is down another co-host, at least for now.

Carrie Ann Inaba announced Monday that she was taking a leave of absence from the CBS chatfest. Inaba shared the news via a video on her social media accounts.

“I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my well-being,” Inaba said in the video. “I know you guys understand: Health is the most important thing.” (Watch her full announcement via the video below.)

I have decided to take a leave of absence from @TheTalkCBS to focus on my health and well being. I appreciate the support from you and my family at The Talk and hope to be back soon! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0RQck8TVBq — Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) April 26, 2021

Inaba’s decision comes after former co-host Sharon Osbourne left the CBS daytime series in late March following a contentious, on-air discussion about whether British TV personality Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle were racist. In the March 10 episode, Osbourne spoke fervently to defend both her friend, Morgan, and herself from suspicion of being racist; in the process, she frequently spoke over co-host Sheryl Underwood, which led some viewers to criticize Osbourne’s behavior.

In a public apology the next day, Osbourne posted that “got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over. There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us and will continue to learn, listen and do better.”

The show went on hiatus while an internal review was conducted. When CBS announced that Osbourne was leaving in late March, it added that Osbourne’s behavior “toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

In Monday’s episode, Underwood let the audience know that Inaba would not be around for a while, adding, “Carrie Ann we miss you and we look forward to having you back with us soon.” (Watch that video below.)

What do you think about Inaba’s leave of absence? Hit the Comments and let us know!