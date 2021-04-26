SNL: Elon Musk Backlash Grows as 2 Cast Members Slam Hosting Decision

Saturday Night Live‘s controversial decision to tap Elon Musk as one of its final Season 46 hosts is causing internal strife, with two cast members publicly slamming the move.

As reported on Saturday, the polarizing Tesla CEO/SpaceX bigwig is set to emcee the May 8 episode alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus. The backlash on social media was swift — and Musk seemed to revel in the hullabaloo, cryptically tweeting, “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is” — tacking on a devil emoji for good measure.

The tweet prompted a rebuke from cast member Bowen Yang, who commented via Instastory, “What the f–k does that even mean?”

Yang’s SNL co-star Andrew Dismukes, who became a featured player this season after serving as a writer on the show since 2017, also threw shade at Musk move, cracking, “Only CEO I wanna do sketch with is Cher-E Oteri” — a reference to the former SNL MVP.

TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.

SNL has been on hiatus since April 10, when Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan made her Studio 8H debut. Additional hosts this season have included Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King, Regé-Jean Page, Nick Jonas, Maya Rudolph and Daniel Kaluuya.

