The Bite: COVID Creates Zombies (?!) in Trailer for Robert and Michelle King's Upcoming Spectrum Satire — Watch

Great news for fans of CBS’ short-lived BrainDead: Robert and Michelle King are bringing similar sci-fi absurdity to The Bite, their satirical COVID drama premiering Friday, May 21 on Spectrum.

Like many series have in the past year, The Bite centers on the COVID-19 pandemic — but this is a fictional strain of the virus that seems to turn infected people into something very zombie-like. (“Zombies are fictional,” Steven Pasquale’s CDC doc says in the trailer below, but we’re not sure how else he’d explain the virus’ thrashing, purple-faced victims.)

Described as an “unexpected and jaw-dropping” series — and previously titled The Second Wave upon its initial series order — the six-episode Bite stars Audra McDonald (The Good Fight) and Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black) as Rachel and Lily, two neighbors who embark on unprecedented times when this deadly new strain of the virus arrives.

Navigating the new normal in New York City, Rachel works from home juggling her many telemedicine clients and a shaky marriage to her husband, Dr. Zach (Pasquale), who has a prestigious job at the CDC miles away in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, Lily is upstairs, trying to convince her Wall Street clientele that her very specific skill set is still just as valuable through a video screen as it was in person.

The cast also includes Will Swenson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Phillipa Soo (Broadway’s Hamilton) and Leslie Uggams (Empire), while the Kings (The Good Wife, Evil) serve as co-creators, writers and executive producers.

All episodes of The Bite will drop at once, available exclusively (and for free) on demand to Spectrum video subscribers. Watch the full trailer below, then drop a comment with your first impressions.