In Rollins’ dad’s defense… can you blame him?

The exclusive sneak peek below, from tonight’s Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 9/8c), shows us Carisi once more supporting Rollins through some tough times with her family. This time, it’s the aftermath of her father’s mini-stroke. As Rollins explains at the top of the clip, Jim is rehabbing in a New York City facility after his episode — and while she’s happy he’s alive, she’s aware that things easily could have gone the other way.

“She’s rooting for her dad,” series star Kelli Giddish tells TVLine ahead of the episode. “But now she’s also worried, and it’s that other stage of life where you have to take care of your parents, you know? And she’s got little ones, as well, so she’s got to prioritize. But also, family’s family.”

Jim is doing well in the video below, feeling good enough to rib Amanda about her taste in men and to assume that she and Sonny — who’s in tow — are an item.

Carisi is “definitely her first call,” Giddish adds. “It’s a very deep friendship. But there’s still the tension of he was about to tell her that he has a girlfriend [in an earlier episode]. Carisi was about to tell Rollins that he’s got someone, and that he’s moving forward with that kind of thing.” And while Rollins and Carisi aren’t dating, he’s “that person you rely on for companionship, and that knows you, and maybe that turns into something else later on down the road,” the actress says. “But right now, she’s got her hands full, and Carisi understands that and supports her.”

