LeVar Burton Among Jeopardy!'s Final Crop of Guest Hosts — See Full List

Rejoice, Jeopardy! aficionados: LeVar Burton is lectern-bound!

The actor-director-educator — who has topped many Jeopardy fans’ wish list to permanently succeed the late Alex Trebek — will serve as one of the game show’s rotating guest hosts. His two-week stint will air this summer.

Sony Pictures Television on Wednesday announced the final crop of interim hosts that will finish out Season 37 and, in addition to the beloved Reading Rainbow vet, the list includes Good Morning America‘s George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, and CNBC’s David Faber.

Burton took to Twitter on Wednesday and all but confirmed that it was the “passionate support” of fans that landed him the job, adding, “I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE!”

GOAT contestant Ken Jennings kicked off the post-Trebek era in January and was followed by Jeopardy! EP Mike Richards, former Today co-host Katie Couric, polarizing health guru and talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, and CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who is currently in the middle of his two-week stint. (Who’s been your favorite so far? Vote here!)

60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker, Jeopardy! All-Star Buzzy Cohen, Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik, Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and sportcaster Joe Buck are also set to take a turn behind the lectern.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” Richards said in a statement. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers.”