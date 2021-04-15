Aaron Rodgers' Jeopardy! Stint Set to End — How Does He Stack Up Against the Guest Host Competition? Vote!

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! All-Star Buzzy Cohen to Host Tournament of Champions in May

How popular a Jeopardy! guest host has Aaron Rodgers been? Even his pseudo-competition is cheering about his performance behind the lectern.

Responding to filmmaker Adam McKay’s tweet calling Rodgers “freakishly good at hosting,” GOAT Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings, who served as Alex Trebek’s inaugural interim successor in January, admitted, “It doesn’t seem fair!”

Jeopardy! EP Mike Richards (a popular guest host himself) also heaped high praise on Rodgers’ hosting abilities, telling NBC News that the NFL great’s “second career could be better than his first.”

Richards gave Rodgers props for showing up on Day 1 fully prepared. “He approached this like he was breaking down game footage,” he told The Ringer. “He watched a ton of episodes and he came in with questions like, ‘Now if this happens, how do I deal with it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, that doesn’t really happen.’ And he said, ‘I saw one! I want to know because I want to be prepared.’ He came in prepared like an MVP quarterback would for a huge game.”

With Rodgers’ 10-day run set to conclude on Friday, we gotta ask: How does he stack up against his guest host rivals, which, in addition to Jennings and Richards, includes former Today co-host Katie Couric and polarizing health guru Dr. Mehmet Oz? (For the record, the remaining guest-host roster includes 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker, Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Today‘s Savannah Guthrie and Jeopardy! all-star Buzzy Cohen.) And do you think Rodgers has what it takes to fill Trebek’s legendary shoes full-time? Vote below!