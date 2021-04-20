Big Sky Video: Scarlet Gets Dangerously Close to Discovering Ronald's Secret

RELATED STORIES Good Doctor Gender Reveal: Shaun and Lea Are Going to Have a [Spoiler]!

Good Doctor Gender Reveal: Shaun and Lea Are Going to Have a [Spoiler]! American Idol Recap: Season 18 Singers Return! Who Should Join the Top 10?

On one hand, we love the pluck that Big Sky‘s Scarlet shows in this exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode. But on the other hand? Scar, honey, you are in SO. MUCH. DANGER.

The clip from Tuesday’s installment (ABC, 10/9c) shows Ronald’s — er, we mean Arnold’s — girlfriend confronting him after finding a handwritten note in his things. We know that the loving message was written by U.S. Marshal Mark Lindor and left on Helen’s gravestone, in an effort to draw Ronald out so he can be captured. But all Scarlet sees are some tender words, embellished with a heart.

After being standoffish to Ronald when he suggests that they watch a movie, Scarlet presses. “Think really, really hard about why I might be mad,” she says. Then she produces the note, which reads “I’ll always love you,” and Ronald goes into defensive mode.

But as the previous episode hinted at, Scarlet isn’t as meek as she might first appear. And when she pulls out Ronald’s Taser and sets forth the rules for her upcoming interrogation, we love to see it. (But we’d also love to see you survive, Scarlett. So be careful there.)

Elsewhere in the episode, Jenny and Cassie have scary run-ins with people who want them to leave Blake Horst’s case alone. And when Blake returns to the ranch, the rest of his family isn’t exactly excited to have his spurs jangling in their vicinity, if you catch our drift.

Press PLAY on the video below to watch Ronald get caught, then hit the comments with your thoughts about the second half of the season so far!