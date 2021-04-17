Jeopardy! Taps Sportscaster Joe Buck to Guest-Host This Summer: Report

RELATED STORIES Aaron Rodgers' Jeopardy! Stint Set to End — How Does He Stack Up Against the Guest Host Competition? Vote!

After Aaron Rodgers scored a touchdown behind the Jeopardy! podium, the quiz show is going right back to the sports world for its latest guest host.

Longtime Fox sports announcer Joe Buck will serve as Jeopardy! host for a stretch of episodes airing this mid-summer, the New York Post reports. No word yet on the exact dates or length of Buck’s run, but most guest hosts have been appearing for two weeks’ worth of episodes.

Joining Fox back in 1994, Buck has been the network’s top NFL play-by-play announcer for two decades now, calling the week’s spotlight game each Sunday alongside Troy Aikman. He’s also served as Fox’s World Series announcer during that time, along with calling additional MLB games during the regular season and playoffs.

Buck is the latest guest host to take the Jeopardy! reins following the death of beloved host Alex Trebek last year. Former champ Ken Jennings was the first to try out as interim host in January, followed by executive producer Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Rodgers, who just finished up his run this past Friday. Still to come are Anderson Cooper (whose stint begins on Monday), Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik, 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Additionally, Jeopardy! fan favorite Buzzy Cohen will host the game show’s annual Tournament of Champions, airing this May.

Will you watch Buck as Jeopardy! host? And who’s been your favorite guest host so far? Buzz in to give us your answer in the comments.