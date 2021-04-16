Heels Showrunner Mike O'Malley Also Grapples With Villain Role in Starz Wrestling Drama — Get a First Look

RELATED STORIES Heels Photos: Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig Are Ready to Rumble

TV vet Mike O’Malley tackled double duty on Starz’s upcoming Heels, not only serving as the wrestling drama’s showrunner but also filling a villainous role, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Written by Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) with O’Malley serving as showrunner, Heels follows a Georgia-based, family-owned wrestling promotion as brothers Jack and Ace Spade (played by Arrow‘s Stephen Amell and Vikings‘ Alexander Ludwig) war over their late father’s legacy.

TVLine can now report that O’Malley — whose previous producing credits include Survivor’s Remorse (which he created) and who is familiar from roles on Snowpiercer, The Good Place and Glee — will play Heels‘ Charlie Gully, the owner and impresario of the Florida Wrestling Dystopia (FWD), a new wrestling promotion that is more interested in violent spectacle than telling a compelling story. Having made his fortunes up north in the world of fishing and outdoor sporting equipment, Gully is now dead set on ushering in a new territory war, and as such quickly clashes with Jack Spade and the DWL (Duffy Wrestling League).

Check out a first look at Gully above, in a scene with Ludwig’s Ace Spade.

The Heels cast also includes Mary McCormack (In Plain Sight) as Willie, Jack’s business partner and the brains behind the DWL; Broadway vet Alison Luff as Jack’s wife, Staci; Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom), Chris Bauer (The Deuce), Robby Ramos (The Last O.G.), Allen Maldonado, Trey Tucker, Roxton Garcia and two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison. Additionally, JAG‘s David James Elliott will recur as Tom Spade, Jack and Ace’s late father, a one-time wrestler.

Having recently wrapped filming, Heels is on track for a summer premiere.

Want scoop on Heels, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt's Inside Line.