Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig Are Ready to Rumble in First Photos From Starz Wrestling Drama Heels

So, a superhero and a viking walk into a wrestling ring….

Starz has released a first look at Heels, its upcoming pro wrestling drama starring Arrow‘s Stephen Amell and Vikings‘ Alexander Ludwig, and if bare, sweaty pecs are your thing, well, happy Tuesday!

Written by Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) with Mike O’Malley (Survivor’s Remorse) serving as showrunner, Heels is described as “a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling.” Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as brothers and rivals Jack and Ace Spade (played by Amell and Ludwig) war over their late father’s legacy.

“In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel,” says the synopsis. “But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.”

Heels is on track for a summer release. View photos, read on for more:

In addition to Amell and Ludwig, the cast includes Mary McCormack (In Plain Sight) as Willie, Jack’s business partner and the brains behind the local wrestling organization, Broadway vet Alison Luff as Jack’s wife, Staci, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom), Chris Bauer (The Deuce), Robby Ramos (The Last O.G.), Allen Maldonado, Trey Tucker, Roxton Garcia and two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison.

Additionally, JAG‘s David James Elliott will recur as Tom Spade, Jack and Ace’s late father, a onetime wrestler.