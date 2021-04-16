Grey's Anatomy: Sarah Drew Shares First Look, Airdate for April's Return

RELATED STORIES Grey's Anatomy Recap: Point Break

Mark your calendars, “Japril” fans: Sarah Drew will return to Grey’s Anatomy in the May 6 episode (ABC, 9/8c), the actress revealed on Twitter on Friday.

Drew, who will reprise her role as Dr. April Kepner on the long-running ABC medical drama, also shared a first-look photo from her guest appearance, which you can see in full below. And if our eyes don’t deceive us, it looks like she’s having a moment with her ex-husband Jackson, played by Jesse Williams. (The exes still share custody of their daughter Harriet.)

Several familiar faces have already returned to Grey’s this season via beach dream sequences, including Patrick Dempsey as Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd, T.R. Knight as George O’Malley, Eric Dane as Mark Sloan and Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey. (Unlike those characters, though, April is still very much alive.)

Drew left Grey’s in 2018 after a nine-year run, along with fellow cast member Jessica Capshaw (Arizona). In Drew’s last episode, April and her boyfriend Matthew got married in an impromptu ceremony, after which she resigned from the hospital to provide medical care for Seattle’s homeless.

Check out Drew’s tweet below, along with the full photo, and then hit the comments and tell us: How excited are you to see April back at Grey Sloan?