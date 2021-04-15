Legacies Sneak Peek: Lizzie Confronts Josie About Her Feelings for Finch

It’s Lizzie to the rescue on Thursday’s Legacies (The CW, 9/8c) — and by rescue, we mean she’s fully inserting herself into Josie’s love life, despite her sister explicitly asking her to butt out. It’s a twin thing.

Lizzie ambushes her sister at Mystic Falls High School in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, following the discovery that Josie told Alaric about her feelings for Finch before telling Lizzie.

“You forgot your sweater,” Lizzie says. “I thought you might need it after the ice-cold way you violated twin code.” Lizzie’s anger is met with a well-deserved eye roll, which only fuels her desire to “help” her game-less sister by accessing her “encyclopedic knowledge of every rom-com ever.”

In case you missed last week’s episode, Josie told Alaric about her feelings for Finch after he walked her back to — wait for it — Damon and Elena’s house, where she’s currently living while she attends public school.

Elsewhere in Thursday’s episode, curiously titled “All’s Well That Ends Well,” Hope and the Super Squad “learn some terrifying news about one of their own” after capturing a new monster. Meanwhile, MG and Ethan “team up to help others.”

Hit PLAY on the video below for your first taste of Thursday’s episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Josie and Finch (“Jinch”? “Fosie”?) below.