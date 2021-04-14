Warrior Renewed for Season 3; Former Cinemax Series Moving to HBO Max

Warrior is still alive and kicking. The martial arts drama, which aired its first two seasons on Cinemax, is relocating to HBO Max for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

This news comes more than a year after Cinemax confirmed that it was ceasing production on original programming.

“Warrior introduced viewers to a distinct world from the past, executed with dynamic action and relevant storytelling, with a brilliant cast led by Andrew Koji. We can’t wait to see what [executive producers] Jonathan [Tropper], Justin [Lin] and Shannon [Lee] will bring to the next chapter of this series on HBO Max,” Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max said in a statement.

Adds Lee, “Justin, Jonathan, and I were thrilled when Warrior was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans. Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry. I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season 3!”

Based on the writings of martial arts icon Bruce Lee, Warrior is set during the Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century. The first two seasons are now available to stream on HBO Max.

In addition to Koji, Warrior‘s second season starred Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Maria-Elena Laas, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones and Perry Yung.

