The Flash Video: Is the Speed Force Behaving Like a Clingy Mom?

Three is feeling like a crowd at the West-Allen loft, in this exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s episode of The Flash.

In the episode “Growing Pains,” airing at 8/7c on The CW, Barry (played by Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) welcome the Speed Force (Michelle Harrison) — who is again in the guise of the late Nora Allen — as their houseguest.

But with its chosen appearance, is the Speed Force unwittingly doting on Barry like an actual (and clingy) mother? Or could there be another reason for Barry’s unease about breaking bread and tasty-looking muffins with his tragically murdered mom? Watch the sneak peek below and weigh in!

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, a mysterious, ice-powered enemy — Chillblaine aka scientist Mark Stevens (played by Shadowhunters‘ Jon Cor) — frames Frost (Danielle Panabaker) for a brutal crime, after which Caitlin’s alter ego must find a way to clear her name. (Get some scoop on that rivalry here.) Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) continues to deal with Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore), the Governor’s Municipal Logistics Commission’s liaison with the CCPD.

