The Resident Video: Conrad's New Patient Has a Surprising Link to Dr. Bell

The Resident‘s upcoming case of the week will hit very close to home for two Chastain docs.

The Fox drama returns from hiatus on Tuesday (8/7c), and in our exclusive sneak peek embedded below, Conrad learns that his pregnant patient, Tina, has personal ties to Dr. Bell and his former stepson, Jake: She’s having the baby that Jake and his husband plan to adopt.

“I’ve done so much wrong. That’s how I ended up here,” Tina shares in the emotional scene. “But the one thing I got right was picking Jake and Greg. They’ve been amazing.” (She’s also pleased to learn that Bell is Jake’s stepfather and thanks Bell for raising him… which is just as awkward as you’re imagining.)

But even though Tina came to Chastain because she thought she was in labor, Conrad has a disconcerting update to share about those contractions she’s experiencing.

The Resident last aired on March 9 with an episode that put Mina’s medical career in jeopardy, courtesy of a vengeance-seeking Dr. Cain. During Tuesday’s midseason premiere, Mina will get a call that causes her to make a bold decision about her future (on the heels of meeting AJ’s parents, no less). Meanwhile, upon hearing surprising news from Princess Nadine, Devon contemplates the future of his love life, while Irving and Jessica finally tie the knot.

