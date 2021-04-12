In Treatment: HBO's 24-Episode Reboot Gets Premiere Date — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES The Nevers Recap: Grade the Premiere of HBO's Steampunk Girl-Power Drama

HBO is heading back into therapy next month, announcing late May premiere date for its pandemic-era reboot of In Treatment. The pay cabler also released a trailer ahead of the series 24-episode fourth season, which stars Emmy winner Uzo Aduba as lead shrink Dr. Brooke Taylor.

In Treatment — which has been off the air for more than a decade — will air two back-to-back episodes every Sunday and Monday beginning May 23 and 24. Check out the teaser below:

The new episodes will be set in present-day Los Angeles and find Aduba’s doc helping a trio of patients “navigate a variety of modern concerns” including the coronavirus pandemic and “recent major social and cultural shifts.”

The trailer also offers a first look at Season 4 long roster of co-stars, including For All Mankind‘s Joel Kinnaman as Adam, Brooke’s long-time on-again, off-again boyfriend, John Benjamin Hickey (Jessica Jones) as Colin, a charming millionaire patient reckoning with all the ways his life has changed following his recent release from prison, and Quintessa Swindell (Euphoria) as Laila, Brooke’s distrustful, teenage patient, struggling to carve out her own identity separate from her family’s overbearing expectations.

Based on the Israel series BeTipul, In Treatment launched in 2008 and centered on Dr. Paul Weston’s (Gabriel Byrne) weekly sessions with his patients, as well as with his own therapist. Each season focused on a different group of patients, and thus featured a predominantly new cast.