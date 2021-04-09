GoT's Nikolaj Coster-Waldau to Star in, EP The Second Home Adaptation

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series?

Game of Thrones‘ erstwhile Jaime Lannister has set his return to series TV.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will star in and executive produce and adaptation of The Second Home, our sister site Variety reports. The project, which does not yet have a writer or network attached, will be based on Christina Clancy’s 2020 novel.

The Second Home is the story of two families forever changed during a summer in the Cape Cod town of Wellfleet — and a disastrous secret that may or may not shape the lives of a whole bunch of people in the aftermath. Years later, the siblings from one of the families come together to decide the fate of the family beach house and hash out exactly what happened all those years ago.

The adaptation will be one of the first projects for Coster-Waldau’s Ill Kippers production company, run with Jeffrey Chassen and Joe Derrick.

Coster-Waldau played Thrones‘ Jaime for eight seasons of the HBO series, earning two Emmy nominations along the way. He also played the lead role of John Amsterdam in New Amsterdam, Fox’s short-lived drama about an immortal New York City detective.

Are you looking forward to Coster-Waldau’s return to series TV? Hit the comments and let us know!