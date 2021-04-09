Dynasty Season 4 Promo Finds the Carringtons 'Imploding' Ahead of Fallon and Liam's Wedding Day

RELATED STORIES Legends of Tomorrow Moves to Sundays as The CW Sets Spring Return Dates for Dynasty and More — See Full Schedule

The drama may still be flowing in Dynasty‘s upcoming fourth season, but the money? Not so much.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the CW drama’s Season 4 promo, which finds Blake’s brood in a bit of a financial slump. “The Carrington dynasty is imploding,” Fallon declares (what else is new?), right before Blake casually asks someone for a “couple extra billion” they might want to part with.

Other promo highlights include Fallon and Liam toasting to their impending nuptials; Anders pulling a gun on Adam, who appears to be kneeling over an unconscious (and bloody!) Kirby; Blake going fist-to-face with Cristal’s side priest; and the great Alexis Carrington squaring off against… a drone?

Dynasty‘s third season, which wrapped two episodes early due to the pandemic, ended with Fallon’s Hangover-inspired bachelorette party in Vegas. Had the season been able to play out to its intended conclusion, showrunner Josh Reims tells TVLine, “We would have seen Fallon and Liam get married, which we may still see next season.” Reims adds that “Blake was going to finally go to war with Alexis, Jeff and Adam,” and that he was “setting Sam up to have a new relationship.”

And while we’re at it, let’s celebrate one of the most important Dynasty milestones of all: For the first time in the show’s existence, we’re entering a new season with the same Cristal from before! (As always, we pour one out for our girl Celia Machado.)

Hit PLAY on the promo below for your first taste of Dynasty Season 4 — premiering Friday, May 7 at 9/8c on The CW — then drop a comment with your hopes for ‘Falliam’ and the gang.