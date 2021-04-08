Run the World: Female Friendship Comedy Sets Premiere Date at Starz — Watch Full Trailer

RELATED STORIES Dan Stevens Replaces Armie Hammer in Starz' Julia Roberts-Led Drama Gaslit

Dan Stevens Replaces Armie Hammer in Starz' Julia Roberts-Led Drama Gaslit American Gods Is 'Definitely Not Dead' Despite Cancellation, Insists EP

Clear your calendars for May: That’s when the women of Run the World are going to start doing what the show’s title implies.

The Starz comedy hails from creator Leigh Davenport (Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic) and showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser (Living Single). It stars Bresha Webb (Marlon), Amber Stevens West (The Carmichael Show), Corbin Reid (How to Get Away With Murder) and Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS: Los Angeles), the show will follow four professional women in their 30s who live in Harlem and also happen to be best friends.

Per the official logline, West’s Whitney is “a perfectionist who almost always plays by the rules,” while Webb’s Renee is a “soon-to-be-divorced diva with a seemingly thriving career.” Bordeaux’s Ella is an “audacious romantic” who’s trying to figure out what she wants and Reid’s Sondi is “an erudite professional who begins to reevaluate both her career and personal priorities.”

The series also stars Tonya Pinkins (All My Children), Stephen Bishop (Imposters), Erika Alexander (Living Single), Tosin Morohunfola (Black Lightning), Jay Walker (Grey’s Anatomy) and Nick Sagar (Queen of the South).

Run the World will premiere on Sunday, May 16, at 8:30/7:30c. Press PLAY on the video below to watch the trailer, then hit the comments: Are you planning to tune in?