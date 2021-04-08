Natalie Morales, Amy Landecker and Zoey's Playlist's Alice Lee Join CBS Comedy Pilot From Sarah Cooper

Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation), Amy Landecker (Transparent) and Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) are set to headline CBS‘ comedy pilot from comedian/author Sarah Cooper and Sex and the City‘s Cindy Chupack. Pilot Season 2021: Scoop on 45+ (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

Lee this season was promoted to series regular on NBC’s Zoey’s Playlist, where she plays sis-in-law Emily. If the musical dramedy is renewed for a third season (as many TVLine readers wish), Lee would likely return to guest-starring.

Inspired by Cooper’s book How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings, the single-camera comedy follows three women at different stages in their careers at a male-dominated company, who help each other navigate modern gender politics in their professional and personal lives.

Per our sister site Deadline, Morales has been cast as Joanna, a conflict-averse middle manager at a small tech company; Landecker will play Dale, the only woman on the leadership team; and Lee will play Elyse, a recent hire whose forthright nature gets her in trouble with “the boys club” at work.