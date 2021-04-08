Nash Bridges Revival Set to Begin Production in May — Who's Returning?

RELATED STORIES NBC's Kenan: Don Johnson, Chris Redd and Kimrie Lewis Join Comedy Cast

Don Johnson‘s long-gestating Nash Bridges revival is finally coming to fruition, with production set to begin in May in San Francisco.

As previously reported, the project — which was initially set up at USA Network — will air as two-hour movie, but producers are hopeful it’ll serve as a backdoor pilot for a full series relaunch. A rep for NBC Universal declined to comment on Nash 2.0, including whether it is still bound for USA Network (versus being poached by NBCU’s reboot/revival-hungry streamer Peacock).

In addition to Johnson, who is currently co-starring on NBC’s freshman comedy Kenan, Cheech Marin (Inspector Joe Dominguez) and Jeff Perry (Inspector Harvey Leek) are also expected to reprise their roles from the original series. The trio will be surrounded by at least a half-dozen new characters, per sources.

On Wednesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Johnson confirmed that he’s in “heavy prep” on the new iteration, adding, “We find Nash some years later. And Cheech is going to come back and join me, and Jeff Perry. We’ve got a pretty exciting show that we’re prepping in San Francisco right now.”

The original Nash Bridges was created by Carlton Cuse (Lost) and ran for six seasons — a total of 122 episodes — on CBS, between March 1996 and May 2001. Cuse, who currently has a deal at ABC Studios, is not involved with the revival, which is being spearheaded by Johnson and Bill Chais (Franklin & Bash).

On the original series, Johnson’s Bridges was an inspector (and later captain) with the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. Additional cast members throughout its run included James Gammon (as Nick Bridges), Jodi Lyn O’Keefe (as Cassidy Bridges), Jaime P. Gomez (as Evan Cortez), Annette O’Toole (as Lisa Bridges), Serena Scott Thomas (Kelly Bridges), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (as A.J. Shimamura), Mary Mara (as Bryn Carson), Kelly Hu (as Michelle Chan), Yasmine Bleeth (as Catlin Cross), Wendy Moniz (as Rachel McCabe) and Cress Williams (as Antwon Babcock).