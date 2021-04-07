Wynonna Earp's Syfy Finale Will Make for 'A Lot of Very Happy Humans' — Watch a 'WayHaught' Teaser

Not that Earpers needed the extra nudge, but the Wynonna Earp cast is here to extend an invitation to the “WayHaught” wedding that will wrap up the supernatural drama’s four-season Syfy run. TV Shows Ending in 2021

“It’s everything I ever wanted for them,” Nicole’s portrayer, Kat Barrell, professes in the exclusive teaser video below, which among other things revisits a slew of WayHaught moments (including the OTP’s proper introduction).

With the Season 4 finale, airing this Friday at 10/9c, “They did something really special,” adds Dominique Provost-Chalkley, who plays Waverly, the other bride-to-be. “There will be a lot of very happy humans out there!”

In this season’s 12th episode — which is titled “Old Souls,” and barring a big save by another outlet will also mark the series finale — “Big feelings and bigger decisions are revealed when a new witch makes herself known in Purgatory,” the official synopsis reads.

Coming off a penultimate hour that earned that earned Wynonna Earp a first-ever TVLine Performer of the Week honorable mention for an entire cast, “The performances are exactly where they need to be,” avows title star Melanie Scrofano. “I couldn’t be happier and prouder.”

Watch the full teaser below, and remember to RSVP for Friday’s nuptials.