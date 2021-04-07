TV Ratings: NCIS Sweeps Tuesday, Pooch Perfect Down Sharply in Week 2

By /

Ratings NCIS Season 18
Courtesy of CBS

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ NCIS dominated Tuesday both in total viewers (with 9.9 million of ’em) as well as in the demo, holding steady with a 0.9 rating.

Leading out of that, FBI (7.9 mil/0.7) was down a tick, but FBI: Most Wanted (6.4 mil/0.6) drew its largest audience of the season while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Leading out of a steady Young Rock (2.6 mil/0.5) and Kenan (1.9 mil/0.4), This Is Us (4.4 mil/0.7, read recap) slipped to new series lows. New Amsterdam (3.5 mil/0.4), however, was steady.

THE CW | The Flash (992K/0.3) ticked up, while Supergirl (698K/0.1) was steady.

ABC | Pooch Perfect (2.5 mil/0.4) dropped sharply in Week 2, facing stiffer competition; black-ish (1.6 mil/0.3) and mixed-ish (1.5 mil/0.3) were in turn also down, both hitting series lows. Soul of a Nation (1.3 mil/0.2) was steady with its finale.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

ad
 