TV Ratings: NCIS Sweeps Tuesday, Pooch Perfect Down Sharply in Week 2

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ NCIS dominated Tuesday both in total viewers (with 9.9 million of ’em) as well as in the demo, holding steady with a 0.9 rating.

Leading out of that, FBI (7.9 mil/0.7) was down a tick, but FBI: Most Wanted (6.4 mil/0.6) drew its largest audience of the season while steady in the demo. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere:

NBC | Leading out of a steady Young Rock (2.6 mil/0.5) and Kenan (1.9 mil/0.4), This Is Us (4.4 mil/0.7, read recap) slipped to new series lows. New Amsterdam (3.5 mil/0.4), however, was steady.

THE CW | The Flash (992K/0.3) ticked up, while Supergirl (698K/0.1) was steady.

ABC | Pooch Perfect (2.5 mil/0.4) dropped sharply in Week 2, facing stiffer competition; black-ish (1.6 mil/0.3) and mixed-ish (1.5 mil/0.3) were in turn also down, both hitting series lows. Soul of a Nation (1.3 mil/0.2) was steady with its finale.

