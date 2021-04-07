NCIS: Hawaii Poised to Feature Female Lead, Marking a Franchise First

RELATED STORIES Whoa, Did NCIS Just Set the Stage for a Part-Time Mark Harmon Next Season?

When it comes to CBS’ enduring NCIS franchise, the future is female.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the network’s newest (and, for the record, still unconfirmed) spinoff, NCIS: Hawaii, is slated to feature a woman in the starring role.

A CBS rep declined to comment, but sources confirm that the character — tentatively named “Jane Tennant” — will also break ground on-screen, serving as the first Special Agent in Charge of “NCIS Pearl.”

The move would mark a big and arguably long overdue step forward for the franchise, which, thus far, has only had men atop the call sheet (i.e. Mark Harmon in NCIS, Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J in NCIS: Los Angeles and Scott Bakula in the soon-to-conclude NCIS: New Orleans). The ill-fated NCIS: Red offshoot actually came the closest to having a woman at the helm, employing Kim Raver and John Corbett as co-leads.

[Note: Although Linda Hunt’s Hetty is NCIS: LA‘s “Operations Chief,” O’Donnell’s Callen — like Harmon’s Gibbs and Bakula’s Pride — holds the title of Special Agent in Charge.]

NCIS: Hawaii has yet to snag a formal series order from CBS, although casting for the principal characters — “Jane Tennant” included — is underway.

