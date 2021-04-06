Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Teases Big 'Upstead' Developments This Week

RELATED STORIES Inside Line: Scoop on Chicago Fire, Supergirl, The Resident, All American, AMLT, Debris, Roswell and More

Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer previously teased more “Upstead” on the horizon, and now that moment is finally here! Wednesday’s episode puts the spotlight on Hailey Upton, who deals with a case that hits way too close to home.

Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Upton, tells TVLine that this week’s installment (airing at 10/9c on NBC) is “definitely a big one for Upton,” who will not only be taking on a sensitive case, but will also be dealing with a major development in her personal life.

“Jay tells her that he loves her, and as we know, Hailey isn’t great with vulnerability and feelings. So she panics, pushes him away and does everything she can to not confront her feelings for him and why him saying ‘I love you’ made her have that reaction,” she tells TVLine. “Yes, there are a lot of ‘Upstead’ moments!”

The episode centers on a wellness check which reveals signs of foul play, and “Detective Hailey Upton is determined to find the parents and young daughter. As Upton delves further into the troubled family dynamics, she finds herself reflecting on her own childhood trauma,” per the official description.

Who’s ready for more “Upstead?” Sound off in the comments below!