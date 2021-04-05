General Hospital Adds All My Children's Cameron Mathison in Mystery Role

RELATED STORIES Home & Family Cancelled at Hallmark

All My Children vet Cameron Mathison is returning to the world of daytime soaps, by way of a role on General Hospital.

Our sister site Deadline was first to report the news of Mathison’s casting, though further details about his role are currently being kept under wraps.

Mathison previously appeared in more than 1,000 episodes of All My Children as con man-turned-Cambias Industries CEO Ryan Lavery, a role he played from 1998 to 2002, then again from 2003 to 2011. He received three Daytime Emmy nominations for his work on the show, including two nods for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

More recently, Mathison has been co-hosting the Hallmark Channel lifestyle series Home & Family since late 2018, when he replaced Mark Steines. In March, it was announced that Home & Family will end after its current ninth season, with the series finale set for Wednesday, Aug. 4.

On the scripted side, Mathison’s post-AMC credits have also included Drop Dead Diva, Hot in Cleveland, The Exes and Hallmark Channel holiday movies such as The Christmas Ornament and A Christmas to Remember.

There are currently no details about when his General Hospital stint will begin.

