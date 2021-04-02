The Right Stuff Cancelled at Disney+

The Right Stuff‘s astronauts have been grounded by mission control: Disney+ has cancelled the space drama after just one season, according to our sister site Deadline. Producers Warner Bros. Television are reportedly shopping the series to other networks, though, with TNT and HBO Max said to be in the mix.

An adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s 1979 book, the Nat Geo-produced series chronicles the early days of the United States’ NASA program and the lives of America’s first astronauts, who became known as the Mercury Seven. The first season starred Patrick J. Adams (Suits) as John Glenn, Jake McDorman (Limitless) as Alan Shepard and Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon a Time) as Gordon “Gordo” Cooper, who all hoped to become the first American man in space. The rest of the Mercury Seven were filled out by Scott Carpenter (One Tree Hill‘s James Lafferty), Wally Schirra (Mad Men‘s Aaron Staton), Gus Grissom (Underground‘s Michael Trotter) and Deke Slayton (Escape at Dannemora‘s Micah Stock).

The cast also featured Patrick Fischler (Happy!) and Eric Ladin (Bosch) as NASA leaders Bob Gilruth and Chris Kraft, respectively. Nora Zehetner (Grey’s Anatomy), Shannon Lucio (The O.C.) and Eloise Mumford (Chicago Fire) portrayed astronaut wives.

The Season 1 finale, which was released on Nov. 20, told the story of Shepard’s successful Freedom Seven flight on May 5, 1961, after which President Kennedy challenged the U.S. to land a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news. Hit the comments with your reactions!