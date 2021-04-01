TVLine Items: Snoop Dogg Joins Voice, Head of the Class Series Order and More

Snoop Dogg is bringing his wisdom to The Voice: The rapper will serve as Mega Mentor during Season 20 of the NBC musical competition series, it was announced Thursday.

Snoop Dogg joins coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton to mentor the remaining singers who have made it through the Battle Rounds, as each team prepares for the Knockouts, beginning Monday, April 19. Additionally, the four artists that were saved by their individual coaches during the Battle Rounds will receive individualized rehearsals with their coach and Snoop Dogg in preparation for the Four-Way Knockout.

As previously reported, Ariana Grande is joining the show for Season 21 as a full-time coach, replacing Nick Jonas.

* HBO Max has given a series order to Head of the Class, a multi-cam reboot of the ’80s sitcom about a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher (played by One Day at a Time‘s Isabella Gomez) who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

* Margaret Cho will guest-star as herself in Good Trouble‘s spring finale (airing April 21), in which she serves as a mentor and citric for Alice’s comedy diversity showcase, EW.com reports.

* CHIKA, Rebecca Black, and event host Niecy Nash’s wife Jessica Betts will perform during the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, streaming on GLAAD’s YouTube on Thursday, April 8 at 8/7c. Carpenter will also give an exclusive performance that night at 10 pm, streaming on Hulu.

* CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) have signed a two-year deal for the Eye network to broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards. The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air Friday, June 25 at 8 pm on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+).

* Hulu will debut a documentary series based on materials drawn from The New York Times Magazine and Nikole Hannah-Jones’ acclaimed The 1619 Project, which “connected the centrality of slavery in U.S. history with an unflinching account of the brutal racism that endures in so many aspects of American life today,” per the release.

