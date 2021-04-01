Dr. Oz Set to Wrap Up Jeopardy! Stint — How Does He Stack Up Against the Guest Host Competition? Vote!

RELATED STORIES Dr. Oz Kicks Off Jeopardy! Guest Hosting Stint -- Grade His Debut

No question about it: Dr. Mehmet Oz has proven to be an unpopular Jeopardy! guest host — at least in the early going. In a TVLine poll conducted last month at the start of the talk show vet’s two-week stint, readers gave the polarizing health guru an average “D+” grade.

With Oz’s 10-day run set to conclude on Friday, we’re tossing out an obvious follow-up Q — has his performance behind TV’s most popular lectern improved over time? Or, to be more specific, how does he stack up against his guest host competition, which thus far includes Ken Jennings, Mike Richards and Katie Couric?

Jeopardy!‘s decision to include Oz on its emcee short list raised eyebrows given the controversial statements he made last year suggesting that schools shut down due to COVID-19 should reopen sooner rather than later. On Sean Hannity’s Fox News Channel show in April, Oz said putting kids back in school was “an appetizing opportunity” and that he’d read a medical-journal article saying that doing so “may only cost us 2-3 percent in terms of total mortality.” His comments drew widespread mockery and condemnation.

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers picks up the guest-hosting baton from Oz beginning Monday, April 5. 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker, Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Today‘s Savannah Guthrie round out the remaining guest-host roster.

Meanwhile, a decision on who will succeed Alex Trebek permanently is not expected to be made until this summer (at the earliest).

Did Oz prove himself worthy of the full-time job? And if it comes down to Oz vs. Couric vs. Richards vs. Jennings, who would you choose? Vote below!