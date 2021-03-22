Dr. Oz Kicks Off Jeopardy! Guest Hosting Stint — Grade His Debut

RELATED STORIES Katie Couric Set to Wrap Up Jeopardy! Guest Hosting Stint -- Is She a Worthy Contender for the Full-Time Gig?

Dr. Mehmet Oz began making his Jeopardy! guest hosting rounds on Monday, kicking off a two-week stint behind TV’s most famous lectern.

Addressing viewers at the top of his debut episode, the polarizing health guru and talk show vet declared, “It is such an honor to be a guest host. I was fortunate to become friends with Alex [Trebek] and visited him, and this show, as often as I could. One of my favorite memories was of Alex showing me, with immense pride, a room full of letters of support and love for him from you, from his fans. And of all of his achievements, he was most proud of his connection with all of you at home. I miss you Alex, and I treasure your desire to always pay it forward.”

Jeopardy!‘s decision to include Oz on its guest-host short list raised eyebrows given the controversial statements he made last year suggesting that schools shut down due to COVID-19 should reopen sooner rather than later. On Sean Hannity’s Fox News Channel show in April, Oz said putting kids back in school was “an appetizing opportunity” and that he’d read a medical-journal article saying that doing so “may only cost us 2-3 percent in terms of total mortality.” His comments drew widespread mockery and condemnation.

Oz picked up the guest-hosting baton from former Today headliner Katie Couric, who wrapped up her own two-week stint on Friday. Couric followed Jeopardy! EP Mike Richards and GOAT contestant Ken Jennings.

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker, Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Today‘s Savannah Guthrie round out the remaining guest-host roster.

