Naomi: Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar and Others Join CW's DC Comics Pilot

Naomi has gained herself some friends and family.

Hart of Dixie and 7th Heaven alum Barry Watson is among the cast additions to Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship’s pilot for The CW, which is based on DC comic characters and follows the titular teen’s journey “from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse.”

Sixteen-year-old Kaci Walfall (Army Wives) was previously cast in the title role, while Amanda Marsalis (Queen Sugar, Ozark) is now set to direct (and serve as a co-executive producer of) the pilot.

Of the cast additions, Watson will play Naomi’s adoptive father, Greg, a veteran military officer who is serious about his responsibilities at the town’s military base. He is happily married to Jennifer and sees Naomi as the perfect daughter. Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions) in turn will play Jennifer, who teaches linguistics at the military base and dotes on her bright and gifted daughter.

Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait) has been cast as Annabelle, Naomi’s fiercely loyal classmate and best friend who is unafraid of telling Naomi hard truths. Though she thinks Naomi is overly obsessive about a recent mysterious event, Annabelle supports her quest for answers.

Lastly, Aidan Gemme (Broadway’s Finding Neverland ) has been cast as Jacob, who is “sweet, shy, and a bit nerdy,” and has been dating Annabelle since the fifth grade…. Newcomer Daniel Puig will play Nathan, a high school jock who briefly dated Naomi before she ended the relationship. Though the two remain friends, they still share an undeniable chemistry…. And Will Meyers (The Village) will play Anthony, a proud “townie” who has a crush on Naomi and will do anything to help her on her journey.