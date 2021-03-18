Naomi: The CW Taps Army Wives Alum Kaci Walfall to Lead DC Comics Pilot

RELATED STORIES Live-Action Powerpuff Girls, Naomi Comic Adaptation From Ava DuVernay, Nun Dramedy Get CW Pilot Orders

The CW has found its Naomi: Sixteen-year-old actress Kaci Walfall (Army Wives) will fill the title role in the network’s pilot, based on the DC comic of the same name, TVLine has learned.

The adopted daughter of doting parents, Walfall’s Naomi is described as an “effortlessly cool and confident” high school student, who is popular with all the kids in her military town and unafraid to embrace “her AP-student, comic book-loving nerdiness.” When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, leading to the discovery of Naomi’s powers within, she pursues her hidden destiny — and what she discovers “will challenge everything we believe about our heroes,” the logline teases.

In addition to Army Wives, Walfall has appeared in episodes of Power and Person of Interest, while her stage credits include Broadway’s The Lion King and the national tour of Matilda.

Naomi has also added three more series regulars to its ensemble: Alexander Wraith (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will play Dee, the owner of a local tattoo parlor who hints that he knows more than he is willing to tell about the aforementioned supernatural event; Cranston Johnson (Hap and Leonard) will play Zumbado, the mysterious owner of a local used car lot; and newcomer Camila Moreno will appear as Lourdes, a young woman who works in a vintage collectibles shop and has an unrequited crush on Naomi.

Ava DuVernay (When They See Us) and Jill Blankenship (Arrow) will serve as writers and executive producers on the pilot. To keep up with all the latest pilot news, check out and bookmark our handy 2021 Pilot Guide.