CSI: Mandeep Dhillon Joins Potential CBS Sequel Series as Series Regular

CBS’ in-the-works CSI sequel series is fully staffed up — now it just needs a formal pickup. (Update: CBS has officially ordered CSI: Vegas to series — details here.)

TVLine has learned that Mandeep Dhillon, who co-stars in Ricky Gervais’s soon-to-conclude Netflix comedy After Life, is joining the quasi reboot/revival’s cast in the series regular role of “bonafide genius” Allie. A “Level 2” CSI, Allie earned her PhD in forensic archaeology at Harvard with an eye toward someday becoming a crime scene sleuth.

Dhillon, who counts 24: Live Another Day and Doctor Who among her other TV credits, rounds out a cast that also includes franchise vets William Petersen and Jorja Fox, as well as CSI rookies Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights, Kingdom), Paula Newsome(Chicago Med, Barry) and Mel Rodriguez(Last Man on Earth).

Elementary vet Jason Tracey is shepherding the project, which will bow on CBS this fall.