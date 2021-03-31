CSI Sequel Series Formally Greenlit at CBS; Wallace Langham Returning Alongside William Petersen, Jorja Fox

CBS’ is officially embarking on a new crime spree, handing a formal series order to a new iteration of CSI that is equal parts reboot and revival. CSI Revival Cast: Your 10 Most Wanted

As previously reported, the sequel series — titled CSI: Vegas — will pick up six years after the OG series’ 2015 finale and find franchise vets William Petersen‘s Gil and Jorja Fox‘s Sara surrounded by a new crop of Sin City-based CSIs played by Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights, Kingdom), Paula Newsome (Chicago Med, Barry), Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth) and Mandeep Dhillon (After Life).

Additionally, TVLine can now confirm that Wallace Langham — who played lab tech David Hodges for much of CSI‘s original run — will also be back as a series regular.

The official logline for CSI: Vegas, which will debut this fall on CBS, is as follows: “Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”

The new CSI — which is being viewed as a potential ongoing series vs. a limited one — was initially slated to premiere last fall, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the original CSI‘s 2000 launch. The coronavirus pandemic, however, delayed those plans.

Elementary vet Jason Tracey will serve as showrunner/EP.

Fueled by the phenomenal success of the mothership (in its heyday it averaged north of 25 million viewers), CBS went on to launch spinoffs CSI: Miami (starring David Caruso), CSI: NY (starring Gary Sinise) and CSI: Cyber (starring Patricia Arquette).

“Twenty-one years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” said CBS President Kelly Kahl in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the CSI brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox.

“Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years,” Kahl added, “and combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”