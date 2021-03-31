American Gods Is 'Definitely Not Dead' Despite Cancellation, Insists EP

RELATED STORIES American Gods Cancelled at Starz

American Gods is down but not necessarily out, insists franchise overlord Neil Gaiman.

In the wake of the series’ cancellation earlier this week, the EP — whose 2001 novel the Starz series was based on — took to social media late Tuesday to assure fans that the troubled fantasy drama is “definitely not dead,” adding, “I’m grateful to the team at Starz for the American Gods journey so far. Fremantle (who make AG) [is] committed to finishing the story that began in Episode 1, and right now we’re all just waiting to see which way forward is best, and who it’ll be with.”

It’s definitely not dead. I’m grateful to the team at @Starz for the American Gods journey so far. Fremantle (who make AG) are committed to finishing the story that began in episode 1, and right now we’re all just waiting to see which way forward is best, and who it’ll be with. https://t.co/Yw90PvIvGf — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 31, 2021

It was on Monday that Starz confirmed that American Gods would not return for a fourth season, although the cabler is reportedly considering a potential wrap-up movie. “Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life,” a network spokesperson said in a statement.