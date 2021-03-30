The CW's The 4400 Reboot Adds Arrow Vet Joseph David-Jones to Cast

The 4400 has found its leader: Arrow alum Joseph David-Jones has joined The CW’s straight-to-series reboot of the former USA Network sci-fi drama, our sister site Variety reports.

David-Jones, who portrayed Connor Hawke during Arrow‘s final two seasons, will play Rev Johnson, a man of true faith from a powerful, affluent church family who disappeared in the 1990s. He is accustomed to the clout that comes with his position, and will emerge as a natural leader among the 4400. David-Jones’ other TV credits include an arc on Nashville and guest spots on Arrowverse spinoff Legends of Tomorrow.

Penned by executive producer Ariana Jackson (Riverdale, UnREAL), The CW’s reboot follows 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years and are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. “As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few… upgrades,” per the official synopsis, “and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason.”

Additionally, newcomer Khaliah Johnson has been cast as LaDonna, a high-maintenance Miami party girl who disappeared on her 21st birthday.

The original 4400 series ran on USA Network for four seasons in the mid-2000s and starred the likes of Joel Gretsch, Megalyn Echikunwoke and future Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali. The CW’s update is slated to debut during the 2021-22 TV season.