Shadow and Bone: Watch the Full Trailer for Netflix's Fantasy Adaptation

Netflix is kicking off your Tuesday with a trip to the land of Ravka.

The streamer has released a full trailer for Shadow and Bone, its upcoming adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse fantasy novels.

Premiering Friday, April 23, Shadow and Bone is set in a war-torn world where, per Netflix, “lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (played by English actress Jessie Mei Li) has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha.”

“Shadow and Bone takes place in a very different kind of fantasy world,” Bardugo explained in January. “Think Imperial Russia, not Medieval England, repeating rifles instead of broadswords. It’s a story about the people who have been told how much they don’t matter proving how much they do. And it’s been incredible to see that story take shape on such an epic scale, the battles, the magic, but also the relationships between the characters.”

The eight-episode series is a joint adaptation of Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone trilogy, as well as her two Six of Crows novels, incorporating characters and concepts from the two franchises.

Watch the official trailer below, then drop a comment with your first impressions.