Sharon Osbourne to Receive Huge Payout After Leaving The Talk, 'Wants to Give Her Side of the Story': Report

Sharon Osbourne is leaving The Talk… but she’s not leaving empty-handed.

The former co-host — who exited the CBS daytime talker on Friday after a controversial on-air debate with co-host Sheryl Underwood and accusations of racism behind the scenes — will reportedly walk away from the show with a payout between $5 million and $10 million, a source tells the New York Post. Plus, she’ll be able to speak freely about what really happened from her perspective.

“Sharon will talk when she is ready,” another source tells the Post. “She still wants to give her side of the story. She has been on that show for 11 years and knows all the secrets.” (A CBS spokesperson calls the Post story “false, inaccurate or untrue. Take your pick.”)

CBS announced on Friday that Osbourne “has decided to leave The Talk” after the network conducted an internal review of Osbourne’s actions on the March 10 episode. The review concluded that Osbourne’s behavior “toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.” (During that episode, Osbourne defended Piers Morgan for his criticism of Meghan Markle and worried that she would be labeled a racist for defending him, while speaking over Underwood at several points in the heated conversation.)

Osbourne later apologized for her behavior, saying she felt “panicked” and “blindsided” that people might think she was racist, and The Talk went on an unplanned hiatus. During the hiatus, several of Osbourne’s former Talk co-hosts resurfaced claims about her, with Leah Remini saying Osbourne used Asian slurs to refer to Julie Chen and lesbian slurs to refer to Sara Gilbert. Holly Robinson Peete said Osbourne called her too “ghetto” to be on the show and blamed Osbourne for getting her fired, which Osbourne denies.

The Talk will return with new episodes on Monday, April 12, following a pre-scheduled hiatus.