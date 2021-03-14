The Talk Going on Unplanned Hiatus Amid Sharon Osbourne Flap

RELATED STORIES Taylor Swift Performs Folklore, Evermore Medley at Grammys -- Watch

The Talk is temporarily going silent following the recent heated debate on racism that sparked between co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood. The CBS gabfest is taking a brief hiatus, cancelling its Monday and Tuesday shows in order to conduct an internal review, a source confirms to TVLine.

The show is currently scheduled to return with a new episode Wednesday, March 17.

On Wednesday, March 10, Osbourne and Underwood discussed whether British TV personality Piers Morgan had made racist comments about Meghan Markle. Osbourne, seemingly concerned that she was being deemed racist herself for defending Morgan, repeatedly spoke over Underwood during the conversation, prompting criticism on social media about Osbourne’s behavior.

Osbourne issued an apology for her words and reaction on Friday, stating that she felt “panicked” and “blindsided” at the notion of being called racist, thus she “got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over.” She continued: “There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us and will continue to learn, listen and do better.”

Her mea culpa prompted Holly Robinson Peete, who was a co-host during The Talk‘s first season, to tweet, “I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto’ for #theTalk…then I was gone💨 I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to.”

In addition to sharing an email Peete had reportedly sent Osbourne one month after she was let go, Osbourne responded, “Never in my life did I utter the words that Holly was ‘too ghetto’ to be on The Talk, as well as not having her fired.”