SNL Weekend Update: Bowen Yang Urges You to 'Fuel Up, Do More' to Counter Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

Amid the rush of anti-Asian hate crimes that have made headlines in recent weeks, Bowen Yang visited SNL‘s Weekend Update to share his thoughts on how Americans can help Asian-American Pacific Islander communities.

Yang began the bit by feigning shock at his title card which read “Asian Cast Member,” to which Jost replied that he requested that intro. “Yeah, I set your ass up, feels good!” Yang quipped.

He then shared some rather over-the-top resources for viewers to check out, including “Six Ways to Check In on Your AAPI Friends and Tell Them They’re So Hot!” and “Amplify These Asian Voices Who Who Want More Paneras in North Brooklyn.”

When Jost questioned whether these online suggestions would really help all Asians, things took a more serious turn. “What can I say to help how insanely bad things are?” asked Yang. “If someone’s personality is ‘punch an Asian grandma,’ it’s not a dialogue! I have an Asian grandma. You want to punch her… there ain’t no common ground, mama!”

Although supporting Asian restaurants and donating money is great, people shouldn’t stop there. “Oh, you cried during Minari? Congrats. I was sobbing into my boner for Steven Yeun…. Do. More,” he pleaded.

The comedian then commented that he didn’t even want to be doing Weekend Update; rather, he wanted to do his character Gay Passover Bunny, but it was “too smart for the show.”

Setting the laughs aside, Yang ended his four minutes with a heartfelt plea, sharing a Mandarin cheer that he repeats to push himself forward in trying times. See the rest of what he had to say by watching the segment in full below:

Elsewhere in the episode, host Maya Rudolph’s Beyoncé turned up the heat with an appearance on Hot Ones, and veteran comedian Martin Short joined the show as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

