The Masked Singer: Is Season 5's First Wild Card Contestant [Spoiler]?

Wild card, you make my heart sing.

Wednesday’s Masked Singer saw the introduction of Season 5’s first wild card contestant, a high-energy sea mammal known as Orca. And from the minute he opened his mouth to sing, at least one TVLine reader thought they had a good read on the killer whale. (@CatCharmer1, how are you so good at this?)

But who, exactly, have we come to agree is likely inside the Orca costume? And based on the most recent performances from Russian Dolls, Seashell and Robopine, who do we think are under those giant masks?

The answers to all these questions — and many more — are yours to explore in the gallery below. (But if you’ve got a strong theory on Raccoon, um, it’s too late: Raccoon was unmasked in Wednesday’s ep, and he was revealed to be prolific actor Danny Trejo.)

Ahead of Episode 4 on Wednesday (Fox, 8/7c) we’ve gathered what we believe are the most important clues from the premiere and consolidated them into a handy guide. The goal: Figure out who’s beneath those costumes far before their unveilings.

All season long, we’ll update the gallery at right — go to it directly here — with information gleaned from this week’s show, and we’ll add our (and some of your) thoughts about who’s beneath the costumes. So make sure to log your thoughts, theories and evolving guesses in the comments section!