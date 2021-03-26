TVLine Items: Cheadle Is Wonder Years Narrator, The Boys' Little Nina and More

Don Cheadle is taking a stroll down memory lane: The ten-time Emmy nominee has joined the cast of ABC’s reboot of The Wonder Years as the show’s narrator.

The reboot, which is executive-produced by Lee Daniels and earned a pilot order in January, centers on a Black teen named Dean Williams and his family living in Montgomery, Alabama during the turbulent 1960s. Cheadle will narrate the flashbacks as the grown-up version of Dean, as Daniel Stern did on the original Wonder Years for Fred Savage’s Kevin Arnold. “Featured via narration as he reflects back on his younger self growing up in 1968,” the official description says, “Adult Dean is our present-day Dean, who also happens to be a new grandfather.”

Cheadle currently stars as ’80s Wall Street trader Mo Monroe on the Showtime comedy Black Monday, earning two Emmy nominations for the role. He also reprised his Marvel movie role as Rhodey/War Machine on this month’s series premiere of Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Boys has cast Katia Winter (Sleepy Hollow, Dexter) to play Little Nina in the upcoming third season, our sister site Deadline reports. An infamous character from the comic books, Little Nina is a Russian mob boss with a penchant for sex toys.

* Patrick Schwarzenegger (Scream Queens) has joined Chris Pratt in the cast of the Amazon thriller The Terminal List, per Deadline. Schwarzenegger will play Donny Mitchell, a young Navy SEAL with a feisty sense of humor.

* Chrisley Knows Best has been renewed for a ninth season at USA, and spinoff Growing Up Chrisley has also been renewed for Season 3. Both will return this summer.

* Sarah Ramos (Parenthood) has joined the cast of HBO’s untitled L.A. Lakers drama as Cheryl Pistono, the girlfriend of Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, per Deadline.

* Apple TV+’s mystery series Home Before Dark, starring Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess, will return for Season 2 on Friday, June 11.

* Netflix’s upcoming prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin has added Laurence O’Fuarain (Vikings, Game of Thrones) to play warrior Fjall, per Deadline.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?